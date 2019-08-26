Sasco Capital Increased Position in Kroger Co (KR) as Stock Declined; Ls Investment Advisors Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.35M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na owns 29,318 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 13,198 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Asset One Company Limited reported 383,947 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 137,235 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 2.54 million shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc holds 0.01% or 876 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.09% or 9,170 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Counsel owns 57,878 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 355,936 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 342 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ing Groep Nv holds 79,647 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI) by 830,816 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $34.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 123,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,078 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 22,024 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,572 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).