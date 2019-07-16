Sasco Capital Increased Newell Brands (NWL) Stake By $2.39 Million; Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Sasco Capital Inc increased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 159,301 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 1.97 million shares with $30.18M value, up from 1.81 million last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 2.61 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Friday, June 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2600 target. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, February 25. See Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) latest ratings:

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 152,430 shares to 433,187 valued at $34.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) stake by 531,334 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. International Paper (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 381,890 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 1,086 shares. Fmr holds 0.01% or 4.26 million shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0% or 2,220 shares. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 567,277 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1% or 74,840 shares. Guardian reported 92,840 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 687,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.47M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 17,171 shares. 103,109 were reported by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 58,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the shares of NWL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. On Friday, May 24 STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares. Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7. Shares for $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Alps Advisors reported 22,153 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Hodges Mgmt holds 2.08% or 1.06 million shares. 102,462 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Van Eck Corporation invested in 10,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern reported 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 85,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 1.13M shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 212,218 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,028 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 24,833 shares.

