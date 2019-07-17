Sasco Capital Increased Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $4.02 Million; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Share Price Declined, Holder Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 5.21M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 132,740 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. 3,270 shares valued at $311,562 were sold by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Golumbeski George on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,853 for 509.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,170 shares. 520 were reported by Smith Asset Mgmt Group L P. Morgan Stanley holds 77,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 5,405 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 771 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 9,803 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 2,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 11,288 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 12.29% or 476,042 shares. Amer Int Group holds 12,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26 are held by Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 53,845 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 5,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel reported 47,910 shares. Wellington Llp reported 8.19 million shares. Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 91,859 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.74 million shares. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct accumulated 3.41% or 1.48 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 6.55M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset reported 2,644 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 137,235 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co owns 2,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 0.23% or 44,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Inc has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 3,500 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.44% or 130,395 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Check Out Kroger’s (KR) Probability to Beat in Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger subsidiary adds home delivery service at all of its stores – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Kroger – I Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 286,415 shares to 847,182 shares, valued at $39.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI) by 830,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.