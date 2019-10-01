Sasco Capital Increased Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $12.14 Million; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Share Value Rose While Grs Advisors Decreased Holding

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 248,957 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 578,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 4.27M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 135,071 shares to 442,077 shares, valued at $38.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 65,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Mgmt has 10,285 shares. 21,703 were reported by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited. 10,000 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 11,665 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested in 7.06M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Euclidean Technologies Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.56% or 76,596 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Llc holds 8,074 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Management LP has invested 1.28% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,369 shares. 167,487 were accumulated by Burney. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 38,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 8,624 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 24,607 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 11,573 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 220,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank has 53,853 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% or 420 shares. Fmr Llc holds 2.54M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 8,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3.55 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 90,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Street has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Davis Selected Advisers owns 397,480 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,331 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).