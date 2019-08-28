Sasco Capital Holds Holding in Newell Brands (NWL); Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 2.30 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 2.22 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 714,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 459,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 32,470 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 22,740 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 42,510 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 83,100 shares. Philadelphia invested in 283,785 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 406 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 5,262 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 284,514 shares. 1,703 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 15,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 1.36 million shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $35.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 42,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,824 shares to 105,417 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,220 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.65 million are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Capital Fund holds 164,224 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 40,707 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,470 shares. Laffer invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York accumulated 137,372 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 757 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 33.76M shares stake. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 238,380 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Llc New York reported 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). D E Shaw And accumulated 4.89M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,309 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 9.02 million shares.