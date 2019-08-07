Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Sentiment Is 1.13

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stake by 40.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 276,144 shares as Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 405,941 shares with $26.87 million value, down from 682,085 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum now has $35.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 16.44M shares traded or 58.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 51 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold their holdings in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. Jefferies downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Citigroup downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 4,786 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.32% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 367,594 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co owns 61,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,929 shares. Hardman Johnston Ltd Liability Company holds 165,530 shares. Ipswich Management Inc has 5,418 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Personal Cap has 0.36% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,855 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% or 116,300 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 109,159 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 26,101 shares. Indiana-based First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tci Wealth Inc has 0.45% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Earnest Partners Ltd accumulated 51,812 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 216,294 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal