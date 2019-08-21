Sasco Capital Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Holding; Shorts at Honda Motor Company LTD. (HMC) Lowered By 49.55%

Honda Motor Company LTD. (NYSE:HMC) had a decrease of 49.55% in short interest. HMC’s SI was 1.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 49.55% from 2.04M shares previously. With 551,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Honda Motor Company LTD. (NYSE:HMC)’s short sellers to cover HMC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 178,923 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Yutaka Giken 7229.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 25/03/2018 – Honda Eschews Discount Battle Costing Foes $100 Million a Month; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP – FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED TRANCHE A COMMITMENT TERMINATION DATE FROM MARCH 24, 2018 TO MARCH 24, 2019 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY Net Y1.06T Vs Net Y616.57B; 05/04/2018 – HONDA AUTOMOVEIS DO BRASIL LTDA. SAYS ON APRIL 3, ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Rating To Honda Finance’s 5th Auto Credit Abs; 09/05/2018 – Racer: `Lessons learned’ from Baku weaknesses for Honda; 27/04/2018 – Honda unleashes a shock with projection of 46% profit drop

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 31.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc analyzed 268,159 shares as Target Corp (TGT)'s stock rose 14.18%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 577,148 shares with $46.32 million value, down from 845,307 last quarter. Target Corp now has $52.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 19.24% or $16.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 30.19M shares traded or 488.16% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honda Motor Company Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Honda Profit Falls 16% After U.S. Sales Sag – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Automotive Minute: Lexus and Honda add fresh blacked out trim levels to SUV lineup (PHOTOS) – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.40 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. It has a 4.03 P/E ratio. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.