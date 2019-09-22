Sasco Capital Has Trimmed By $808,750 Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding; KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES (KALTF) Shorts Down By 58.97%

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 32,350 shares as Allegheny Technologies (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $37.77 million value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Allegheny Technologies now has $2.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF) had a decrease of 58.97% in short interest. KALTF’s SI was 59,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 58.97% from 145,500 shares previously. With 688,900 avg volume, 0 days are for KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:KALTF)’s short sellers to cover KALTF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0312. About 481,359 shares traded or 57.34% up from the average. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $13.84 million. It is developing a clinical-stage cannabidiol medicine to prevent and treat graft versus host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.40 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 48.14% above currents $20.42 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, April 12.