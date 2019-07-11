Sasco Capital Has Raised Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered by $352,518 Its Position

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.28. About 1.26 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.65 lastly. It is down 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announces $1.2 B Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 117,877 shares to 376,079 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 531,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 147,828 are owned by Contravisory Invest Mngmt. Meeder Asset reported 75,812 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 4.92 million were reported by Coho Prns Limited. Personal Cap Advisors holds 8,115 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 30,267 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 1.27M were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 395,438 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Atria Invs Llc reported 36,575 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 74,299 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.43 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of stock.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,730 shares to 7,773 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

