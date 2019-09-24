Sasco Capital Has Lowered Raytheon (RTN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lowered Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Declined

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 65,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 152,215 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47 million, down from 217,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $197.25. About 386,660 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.28. About 1.31 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 106,493 shares to 760,007 shares, valued at $44.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 245,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.24 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement holds 0.22% or 3,443 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sasco Ct holds 152,215 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.43 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 0.11% stake. Karp Capital Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,490 shares. American Rech & Management Co invested in 1,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 2,128 shares. Communication Of Vermont has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 113,786 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.92% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 74,199 shares. Highland Capital LP accumulated 0.28% or 27,900 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 25,145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Palisade Asset Mgmt owns 8,890 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 2,855 shares. National Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 8,615 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca stated it has 488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 19,398 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund owns 16,327 shares. 10,173 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsr. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,268 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership invested in 9,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 96,997 shares stake. Dorsal Mgmt Limited Com has 1.23M shares. Essex Finance Serv reported 3,201 shares. Quantum Cap Management reported 0.64% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.