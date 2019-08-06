Sasco Capital Has Lowered Ball (BLL) Position by $26.84 Million; Valuation Rose; Vista Capital Partners Upped Portland General Elec (POR) Holding by $928,761

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 470,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 459,706 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, down from 930,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 1.84 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 360,926 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ball Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 11,644 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.02% or 215,109 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 3,917 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% stake. 1.13 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Williams Jones & Associate owns 89,917 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 401,004 shares. Citadel Limited Liability reported 173,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 20,451 shares in its portfolio. 162,733 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 80,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Battery Storage – The Motley Fool” on March 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “With Intel’s help, Portland launches smart city pilot aimed at traffic safety – Portland Business Journal” published on June 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks With Growth on the Horizon – Investorplace.com” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd holds 8,800 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 15,010 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 48,010 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Huntington Savings Bank owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 315,052 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 8,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 568,017 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 51,006 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust reported 1.87M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 2.72 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 913,211 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).