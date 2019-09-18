Sasco Capital Has Increased Its Owens Corning (OC) Stake; Clear Harbor Asset Management Upped Blue Cap Reins Hldgs LTD (BCRH) Stake by $910,980; Stock Price Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (BCRH) by 115.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 151,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 283,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 131,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 55,242 shares traded or 76.39% up from the average. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 25.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 106,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 760,007 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.23M, up from 653,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 1.93 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold BCRH shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 6.69 million shares or 125.94% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 217,740 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Donald Smith reported 820,687 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 15,363 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 3.70 million shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 77 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 23,939 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0% invested in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Renaissance Technology Lc owns 233,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 83,115 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Groesbeck Invest Nj holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) for 181,175 shares. Fca Tx reported 14,000 shares stake. Marathon Capital accumulated 11,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 12,430 shares to 99,189 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,623 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 82,117 shares. 10,346 are held by Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 357,200 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Pggm holds 651,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Basswood Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 455,534 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 37 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 18,552 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 335,744 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Davenport Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,080 shares. Hg Vora Management Lc holds 3.80M shares or 16.06% of its portfolio.