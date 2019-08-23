Sasco Capital Has Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $560,060

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 4.62M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.79 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 438,140 shares to 816,125 shares, valued at $57.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 161,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,514 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Newell Brands Announces Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Polk's $206.3K Bet on NWL – Nasdaq" published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Newell Brands Announces Pricing Terms of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 27, 2019.

