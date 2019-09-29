Sasco Capital Has Decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Actuant (ATU)

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is -9.30% below currents $22.05 stock price. Actuant had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ATU in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. See Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) latest ratings:

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 21,240 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 936,642 shares with $24.67 million value, down from 957,882 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.34 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Actuant (NYSE:ATU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Actuant Corp (ATU) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Actuant Corp. changes name to Enerpac Tool Group – Milwaukee Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant Corporation (ATU) CEO Randy Baker on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Changing Name to Enerpac Tool Group – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Pwr invested in 360,508 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 39,947 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,835 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assoc stated it has 3,515 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 160,351 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.92% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). State Street Corp has 2.21 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,343 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 21,035 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.04% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 78,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 159 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 41 shares.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 1.07 million shares traded or 172.20% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc has 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 28,831 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Forward Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.15% or 32,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 15,991 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 141,652 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Sigma Counselors Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 178,261 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP invested in 217 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0% or 208 shares. Papp L Roy Associate invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Somerset Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 19,777 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.