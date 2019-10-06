Sasco Capital Has Cut Its Raytheon (RTN) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Last Week

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 30.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 65,390 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 152,215 shares with $26.47M value, down from 217,605 last quarter. Raytheon now has $53.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 2.07 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN)

Among 7 analysts covering ASOS Plc (LON:ASC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ASOS Plc has GBX 4400 highest and GBX 2000 lowest target. GBX 3043.75’s average target is 25.00% above currents GBX 2435 stock price. ASOS Plc had 26 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the shares of ASC in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Berenberg. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 2100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. See ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) latest ratings:

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $786.37 million for 17.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.4% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,696 shares. 2,246 are owned by Northeast Invest. 9,250 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,354 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,167 shares. 45,562 are owned by Covington Mgmt. Washington Com stated it has 59,431 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company reported 34,776 shares stake. Mairs & Power stated it has 1,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,153 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma invested in 6,411 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bbr Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gyroscope Capital Management Gru Ltd Liability owns 2,230 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 1,152 were accumulated by Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $215.17’s average target is 10.66% above currents $194.45 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of RTN in report on Thursday, October 3 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, September 16. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 13. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10.

The stock increased 3.97% or GBX 93 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2435. About 266,278 shares traded. ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of 2.04 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of clothing products, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, and accessories, as well as jewelry and beauty collections. It has a 33.59 P/E ratio. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through marketplace platforms, magazines, and social networking sites.