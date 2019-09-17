Sasco Capital Has Cut Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake as Stock Declined; Huntington National Bank Trimmed Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $534,435

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 9,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 101,579 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 111,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.19M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 22,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.89M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 5.42 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 536,813 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt accumulated 207,836 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 26,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 1,685 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 47,881 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jana Prtnrs Lc holds 33.18% or 14.96M shares. Sun Life Incorporated has 393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 18,661 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 15,458 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Da Davidson & holds 119,193 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.65 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.