Sasco Capital Has Boosted Position in Kroger Co (KR) by $4.02 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Increased Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (AMPH) Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (AMPH) by 443.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 51,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 63,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 790,058 shares traded or 296.91% up from the average. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 11.94M shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:GNRC) by 26,140 shares to 19,090 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 142,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,430 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 30,400 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd invested in 221,704 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 20,537 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Renaissance Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc reported 264,004 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 21,301 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 5.84 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 99,900 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 32,000 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 248 shares. Tobam holds 1.57% or 1.26 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 1,600 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested in 23,391 shares. Illinois-based Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Covington Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 5.96M were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 113,808 shares stake. First Interstate Bancshares holds 2,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 175,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management reported 395,438 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% stake. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,750 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.11% stake. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 341,140 shares to 1,190 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 64,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,238 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.