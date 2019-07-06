Sasco Capital Has Boosted Holding in Newell Brands (NWL); As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Rose, Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Trimmed Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.92 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 105,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/03/2018 – Celgene Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,615 shares to 58,485 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 286,959 shares to 842,838 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Newell Brands At $8, Earn 9.4% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Down 20% in 3 Months: Is a Turnaround on the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NWL, NEM – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.