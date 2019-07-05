Sasco Capital Decreased Its Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by $22.45 Million; As Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Shares Declined, Holder Ulysses Management Boosted Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 522,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 782,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company's stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. Some Historical HDS News; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS'S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd's Men Run; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illinois Tool (ITW) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Turkey’s Erdogan to Putin: We need a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As stated it has 30,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Ab holds 558,684 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated L P, Texas-based fund reported 642,970 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). American International Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Td Asset has 4,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 841,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 100 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.16% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 804 shares. Svcs Corporation reported 6,850 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 36,811 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct accumulated 2.63% or 4.76M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.82M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply Continues to See Market Opportunity in 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on HD Supply Q4 results; provides 1Q19 and FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks drop as trade tensions heighten growth worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.94B shares to 6.25M shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,942 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).