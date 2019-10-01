Sasco Capital Cut Its Owens Illinois (OI) Holding by $666,893 as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Aldebaran Financial Boosted Its Position

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Illinois (OI) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 39,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Illinois for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 2.36 million shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.94 million for 3.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 112,854 shares to 955,692 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 106,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric.

