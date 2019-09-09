Sasco Capital Continues to Hold Position in Newell Brands (NWL); Davita (DVA) Holding Held by Todd Asset Management Llc

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 33,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 261,777 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, up from 228,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q EPS 11c; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 500,461 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $41.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 317,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 966,046 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% or 45,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 62,260 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.64 million shares. 12,070 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability. Thrivent For Lutherans has 18,993 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 37,782 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 66,194 shares. Private Trust Na holds 17,936 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 36,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Loews reported 13,656 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 59,899 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 277,372 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Poplar Forest Lc. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc invested in 13,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,463 shares to 100,230 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).