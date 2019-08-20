Sasco Capital Boosted By $4.02 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Stake By $336,762

Sasco Capital Inc increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 167,634 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 1.48M shares with $36.38M value, up from 1.31M last quarter. Kroger Co now has $18.36 billion valuation. It closed at $22.99 lastly. It is down 28.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 16/04/2018 – Kroger is introducing a program to support continuing education for all part-time and full-time associates following six months of employment

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 0.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 516,475 shares with $82.55 million value, down from 518,593 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.82. About 667,702 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 28,386 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,977 shares. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,749 shares. Strs Ohio has 152,158 shares. Northern Tru has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.89 million shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.45% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,800 shares. Chilton Invest Lc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Garrison Asset Lc accumulated 23,882 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rodgers Brothers has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dupont Management reported 0.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 11.84% above currents $151.82 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17200 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. On Sunday, June 30 SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,000 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger Company (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger Company has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 19.01% above currents $22.99 stock price. Kroger Company had 21 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, June 24. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.