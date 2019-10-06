Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) EPS Estimated At $0.90; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Position By $1.36 Million

Analysts expect Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.92% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. SARTF’s profit would be $71.60 million giving it 45.58 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. It closed at $164.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 69.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd analyzed 11,031 shares as American Express Co (AXP)'s stock rose 6.28%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 4,824 shares with $595,000 value, down from 15,855 last quarter. American Express Co now has $95.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp stake by 307,785 shares to 864,424 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 7,257 shares and now owns 16,573 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 20.03% above currents $114.41 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides laboratory and process technologies and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. It has a 83.98 P/E ratio. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.