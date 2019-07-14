Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust (DUC) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 13 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 15.02 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $241.13 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 17.9 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. for 4.47 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 271,878 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,281 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 19,562 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

