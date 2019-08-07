Sarissa Capital Management LP Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Has Increased by $29.53 Million; Eulav Asset Management Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lifted by $5.27 Million as Shares Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $261.71. About 1.63M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 675,839 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 1.37% stake. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,300 shares. Hrt Financial Lc holds 4,159 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp Inc accumulated 149 shares. Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 397,627 shares. 167,820 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 23,007 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Allstate invested in 0.02% or 3,722 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strs Ohio invested 0.52% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York reported 66,323 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,190 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd owns 2,212 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 62,026 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 394,528 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 98,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $22.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

