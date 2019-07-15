Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Position in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) as Stock Declined; Brunswick (BC) Valuation Rose While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $7.75 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 8,961 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 24,353 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – PUMA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AS WELL AS POTENTIAL REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $34.5 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PUMA 1Q REV UP 21%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Puma Biotechnology; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – PUMA PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE ONE-OFF DIV OF 12.50 EU/SHR FOR FINL; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 18/05/2018 – Puma Resumed at Overweight by JPMorgan Cazenove; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 16,120 shares. 712,101 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 10,898 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 2.95 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,801 are held by Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc. Blair William & Il stated it has 3,440 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 25,697 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 43,580 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 55,630 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity invested in 0% or 8,714 shares. Paloma Prns Management Co stated it has 11,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $351,574 activity. AUERBACH ALAN H sold $218,334 worth of stock. $48,426 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares were sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL. Lo Steven had sold 2,114 shares worth $52,664 on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.02M for 7.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset holds 8,734 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Company invested in 82,697 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 108,178 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 71,585 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.22% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 15,125 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 322 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.12% or 92,375 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 353,658 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 804,112 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 26,001 shares.