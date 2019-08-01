Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $16.77 Million; Iowa State Bank Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 10.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 656,604 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 119,971 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 21,283 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 414,513 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 184,590 shares. Bain Cap Pub Equity Management Lc reported 0.53% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fmr Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 14.59 million shares. The California-based Capital World has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Farmers Retail Bank reported 450 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 224,618 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,452 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 796,204 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.60M shares. Artal Grp has 0.05% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Novartis May Beat Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to the Punch – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is ViaSat (VSAT) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ironwood, Allergan Investors React Positively After Duo’s Constipation Drug Found Effective – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.