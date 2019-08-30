Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stake by $29.53 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Decatur Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 368,064 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 5,756 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru Inc holds 0% or 938 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 8,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests owns 3,505 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma holds 52,740 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 30,680 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 280,904 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com stated it has 3,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Citadel Ltd Com has 674,348 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,526 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Limited Co. Prudential Fincl reported 2,330 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 142,188 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,889 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc..