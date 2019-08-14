Sarissa Capital Management LP Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $14.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.80 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $226.33. About 580,824 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 3.60 million shares traded or 61.16% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93 million shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $185.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

