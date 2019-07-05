Sarissa Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT); Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 115,126 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 581,094 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 55.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.34 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $41.65 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 10,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Spark Inv Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 265,200 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 84,094 shares. State Street stated it has 1.14M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Simcoe Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 0.05% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 15,600 shares. Ameriprise has 134,845 shares. Northern holds 0% or 759,919 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 282,134 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 242,172 shares. 3,616 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. 132,517 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Whittier invested in 0% or 32 shares.

