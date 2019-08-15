Sarissa Capital Management LP Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Increased as Share Value Declined; Carderock Capital Management Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $873,525 as Market Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 9,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.81. About 1.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 560,913 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Completes Separation of Cyclerion Therapeutics and Becomes a Gastrointestinal (GI)-focused Healthcare Company – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Share Price Down By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Initiate Patient Dosing in Phase II Clinical Trial of MD-7246 in Patients with Abdominal Pain Associated with IBS-D – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 47,017 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 2,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP reported 4,170 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 3.33 million shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 298,754 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 255,619 shares. D E Shaw & owns 987,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 21,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 507,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,184 are owned by Citigroup. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 195,482 shares. 329,233 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Ftb reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Comm has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 0.17% or 45,112 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 3,495 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 8,100 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,504 shares. Blue Fincl holds 3,069 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Btr Capital Mgmt reported 2,420 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cadence Lc owns 26,478 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,448 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

