Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) by $2.81 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Broadview Advisors Cut Position by $340,200 as Stock Price Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 794,903 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT DOES RESPECT OTHER BRANDS RIGHTS AND PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PUMA ENERGY AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 16/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA SAYS EXIT OF PUMA FROM THE GROUP IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – Puma Issues Mid-Term Financial Outlook and Dividend Policy; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 27.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14,468 activity. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold $2,472 worth of stock. $9,591 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was sold by AUERBACH ALAN H.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 15,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Lc reported 199 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Northern Trust Corp holds 354,879 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,086 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 54,181 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,899 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2,804 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Impact Advsr accumulated 0.69% or 73,876 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,700 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,766 are held by Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Frontier Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 138,592 shares. Tiedemann Ltd has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stearns Ser holds 0.2% or 38,577 shares. 45,351 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0.06% or 1.23 million shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.62% or 32,458 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 135,800 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.15% stake. Provise Management Limited Liability holds 81,108 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 400,965 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 2.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 139,759 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.