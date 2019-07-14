Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $16.77 Million; Market Value Declined; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $474,345 as Market Value Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 785,249 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares to 22,840 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Company owns 193,440 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 790 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1,753 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 487,163 shares. 1.07M are owned by Principal Financial. Clark Management Group Incorporated has 58,336 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 25,000 shares. Advisers accumulated 182,424 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 551 shares. 587 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Wedgewood holds 0.03% or 1,250 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington State Bank reported 51,785 shares stake. Thompson, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,593 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.27M shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 184,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Llc owns 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 67,830 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 796,204 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Art Advsrs Limited Com holds 119,971 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2,974 shares. 657,728 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 507,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century holds 0% or 201,827 shares. Products Prtn Llc has 159,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sarissa Cap Limited Partnership has invested 15.36% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 19,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 394,334 shares.