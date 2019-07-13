Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $14.82 Million as Shares Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lowered Its Tri Continental (TY) Position by $484,328 as Share Price Rose

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 52,006 shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Biogen announces European label update for SPINRAZA (nusinersen) which includes longer-term data across a broad range of ages and types of Spinal Muscular Atrophy – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada has 14,262 shares. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Telemus Cap Limited owns 974 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 74,458 shares. 67,244 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 8,230 shares. Illinois-based Ativo Capital Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Factory Mutual holds 0.2% or 70,100 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 155,715 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested in 136 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 35,063 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,030 shares. 3,909 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 8,845 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 823 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bulldog Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 69,686 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And holds 287,538 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.27% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 328 are held by Advisory Networks Limited Liability. Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,919 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc owns 0.04% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 396,331 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% or 282,822 shares in its portfolio. 79,652 are owned by Stifel Finance. New York-based Oppenheimer And Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 37,322 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CyArk and Iron Mountain Preserve New York’s Historic Stonewall Inn – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Tesla shares fall after Consumer Reports says it will no longer recommend Model 3 – CNBC” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McEwen Mining announces $25M registered direct offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Upcoming LOR Tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.