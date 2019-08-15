Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Position By $14.82 Million; Japan Equity Fund Has 1.27 Sentiment

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced their equity positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 62,800 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 524,658 shares with $124.02M value, up from 461,858 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.63. About 850,029 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 189 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 3.9% or 52,251 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 95,031 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burney Company holds 0.61% or 41,538 shares. Conning stated it has 5,467 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pathstone Family Office holds 0.02% or 527 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% or 9,300 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company reported 1,027 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,156 shares. 283,883 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.23% or 23,763 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 18.98% above currents $227.63 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $363 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 22 report. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $257 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 265,870 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 115,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $90.89 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.