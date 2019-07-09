Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $14.82 Million; Systemax (SYX) Share Value Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234.22. About 726,153 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 49,876 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of JKD ETF – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: BIIB, NRGX – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Bulls Continue to Blitz Embattled Biogen Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 108,085 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parametric Associates Lc stated it has 597,573 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 175,389 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Alps Inc has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amp Capital owns 179,658 shares. 3,750 were accumulated by Catalyst Llc. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mairs Power Inc reported 1,025 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 177,024 shares. Guardian Inv Management invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acg Wealth owns 12,808 shares. 50 were reported by Adirondack Trust Company. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc accumulated 2,355 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).