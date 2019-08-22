Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Increased By $23.09 Million Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Position; Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Sellers Decreased By 10.9% Their Shorts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. PHIO’s SI was 783,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 879,100 shares previously. With 294,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s short sellers to cover PHIO’s short positions. The SI to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s float is 4.7%. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.0131 during the last trading session, reaching $0.337. About 76,425 shares traded. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has declined 72.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Medicines Co (MDCO) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 855,000 shares as Medicines Co (MDCO)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 3.64 million shares with $101.63M value, up from 2.78M last quarter. Medicines Co now has $2.85B valuation. The stock increased 4.64% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.05M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company to Participate in the Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 18/05/2018 – RICHTER SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES COMMENT ON EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS ON ESMYA; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDATIONS OF ITS DRUG SAFETY PANEL TO BE FORWARDED TO COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE FOR A FINAL OPINION ON ESMYA

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity.

Among 5 analysts covering Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medicines Co has $80 highest and $38 lowest target. $58.80’s average target is 63.83% above currents $35.89 stock price. Medicines Co had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MDCO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $6.18 million worth of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares.