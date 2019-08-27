Sarissa Capital Management LP Boosted Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake by $2.81 Million; As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Declined, Victory Capital Management Lifted Stake

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 775,113 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – PUMA 1Q REV UP 21%; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 26/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SPIN-OFF OF MAJORITY OF PUMA PUMG.DE STAKE HELD BY THE FRENCH GROUP TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 28,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 277,667 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, up from 249,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 304,124 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,904 shares to 227,693 shares, valued at $56.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,856 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

