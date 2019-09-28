Sarepta Theraputics (SRPT) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Lifted Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.81 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Theraputics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares to 41,185 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 42,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 246 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru. Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 199,207 shares. City Holdings Communications invested in 0.03% or 1,422 shares. 4,545 are held by Sonata Capital Gru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 944,892 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 218,746 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Management owns 2.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.69 million shares. The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advsr Inc owns 13,885 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 47,225 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 804,302 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp, New York-based fund reported 332,385 shares. Granite Invest Prns Llc holds 0.07% or 17,369 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 5,000 shares worth $437,455 on Thursday, September 12. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950 on Thursday, September 5. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).