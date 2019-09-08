Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Raised Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised by $2.35 Million Its Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 50,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 58,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 68,305 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,210 shares. Moreover, Cohen Management has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). American Intll Gp invested in 573,969 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,126 shares. Cypress Group Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 57,068 shares. Security National stated it has 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.46% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.51M shares. 906,054 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 16,793 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 5.83% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,396 shares to 276,563 shares, valued at $22.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,271 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SRPT June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.38 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. On Monday, August 12 INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 16,252 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Elk Creek Ltd has invested 0.43% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Prelude Limited reported 840 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Management stated it has 16,647 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 26,000 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 2,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C Group Hldgs A S owns 25,329 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 36,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,262 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cambridge Rech Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,661 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 399 shares stake. Colony Grp Ltd Co reported 1,746 shares.