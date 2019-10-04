Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Position by $4.29 Million; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $8.75 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 28,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 73,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 5.93 million shares traded or 265.94% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 21.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc analyzed 729,176 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.91M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.60M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21,434 shares to 354,190 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 190,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $587.29 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,890 shares. Eagle Asset owns 721,888 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Waddell & Reed holds 1.06M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 144,256 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.02% or 13,300 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,183 shares. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 92,181 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Endurant Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 3,753 shares. Advisors Asset Management reported 3,825 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,438 shares. Moreover, Farallon Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.63% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 168,626 shares to 432,552 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magic Software Enterprises L (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 146,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.