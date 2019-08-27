Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Rose While Sands Capital Management Has Increased by $62.16 Million Its Holding; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 8,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 13,705 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 5,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 3.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares to 15,140 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,942 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,735 shares to 483,051 shares, valued at $79.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 16,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We See Opportunity In Sarepta – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million.