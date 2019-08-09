Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake Held by Senator Investment Group Lp; Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $3.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 94,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 945,724 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.92M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 2.1 PCT OF AVERAGE RETAIL FINANCE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR VS 2.3 PCT; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD CHAIR NICHOLS SAYS EPA DECISION ON VEHICLE FUEL-EFFICIENCY STANDARDS IS “POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AND WILL HARM ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 6.00M shares traded or 404.68% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 257,727 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $61.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 30,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $199.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

