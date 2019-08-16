Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 104,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 109,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.67. About 445,187 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc analyzed 435 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $888.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $20.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 17,413 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Prns Lc owns 21,214 shares. Maryland Cap Management has invested 4.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company holds 4,434 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd owns 3,650 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 84 shares. Jabodon Pt has invested 2.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.66% stake. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 640,658 shares. Wealth Architects Llc reported 2,789 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs owns 18,864 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsec Finance has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,723 shares to 41,001 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,483 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 312,675 shares. 634,045 are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Korea reported 40,700 shares stake. Highline Management LP reported 436,000 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 291,487 are held by Westfield Capital Mgmt Co L P. Walleye Trading Llc has 2,199 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 356 shares. 6.19M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. North Star Investment holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 935 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research holds 2,180 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 26,000 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 21,741 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bb&T Corp reported 4,262 shares stake.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 58,568 shares to 158,568 shares, valued at $30.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).