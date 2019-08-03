Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Increased Its Stake; Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $5.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 40,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $146.14. About 837,401 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 31,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 344,704 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.90M, up from 312,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 36,754 shares to 297,479 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,700 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 55,791 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 242,352 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bluecrest Limited owns 16,647 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 19,143 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 105,022 shares in its portfolio. 281,477 are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 26,408 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 6,855 shares. Senator Group Limited Partnership has 1% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 195,407 are owned by Pinnacle Associate. Tiverton Asset Management owns 1,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amer International Grp Inc invested in 0% or 1,550 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 80,214 shares to 271,398 shares, valued at $103.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 19,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,527 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).