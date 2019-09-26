Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Holding by $838,280; Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Stake in Markel (MKL) by $5.17 Million

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 69.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 5,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 7,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 1.75 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 15,161 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, up from 10,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $11.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1193.74. About 28,806 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Piedmont Invest Inc has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Redmile Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 412,000 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.16% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 9.20 million shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 0.94% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 45,000 shares. Avoro Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 1.40 million shares or 7.35% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.08% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 3,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 75,180 shares in its portfolio. 17,171 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1,378 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN also bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $117.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURLF, SRPT and FTCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta: A Controversial CRL Provides Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Markel Corporation Launches Lodgepine Capital Management Limited, Its New Retrocessional ILS Platform Based In Bermuda – PRNewswire” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth has invested 0.29% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.03% or 153 shares. Echo Street Cap Management owns 0.15% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 7,780 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 864 shares. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,559 shares. Fenimore Asset Management reported 3.32% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 441 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 132,048 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability holds 650 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 2,053 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 9,766 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 5 shares stake. Edgar Lomax Communication Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 260 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares to 204,703 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,305 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).