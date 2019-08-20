Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Holding by $310,128

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 8,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.58. About 578,497 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 17.19% or $20.68 during the last trading session, reaching $99.63. About 8.29 million shares traded or 572.36% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor –

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Burlington Stores: New Highs Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Burlington Stores trickles lower after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington -2% after CEO transition, guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Third Point takes stake in Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32 million for 36.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 699,379 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $45.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Penn Capital Mgmt holds 9,023 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.88% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Swiss Retail Bank owns 268,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10,375 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 600 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 125 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 58,617 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3.86 million shares. British Columbia Management holds 12,453 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 7,781 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0.59% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. 16,252 shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S, worth $2.00 million.