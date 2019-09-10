Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Increased Stake in Marathon Petroleum (ZBRA)

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 643,206 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (ZBRA) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 6,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 24,211 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 18,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $192.84. About 128,009 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950 on Thursday, September 5. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of stock or 1,300 shares. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EQIX, HTZ, SRPT – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : NBRV, SE, EQNR, LYG, SRPT, KSS, PAGS, HGV, TVIX, QQQ, VVUS, IQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 2,019 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.01M shares. Franklin Resource reported 717,605 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 128,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 86,986 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0.01% or 36,022 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Glenmede Na holds 2,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP invested in 14,761 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 1.05 million shares. Capital Fin Advisers Lc reported 14,980 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). World Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,667 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Stifel Fincl holds 101,656 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 2,205 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Federated Investors Pa owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 80,733 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd owns 28,647 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 5,664 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt invested in 19,182 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 40,518 shares or 0.27% of the stock. France-based Capital Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AKS) by 94,193 shares to 3,455 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 15,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,997 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:POST).