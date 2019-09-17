Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Has Increased Its Position by $13.59 Million; Shareholder Becker Capital Management Raised Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 355.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 115,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52 million, up from 25,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 42,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.33 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 1.07M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.69 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 3.28M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 43,093 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 138,041 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 7,307 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davidson Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 24,065 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0.07% or 630,195 shares in its portfolio. New England Research & Inc holds 0.29% or 16,225 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 18,169 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company holds 80,554 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 29,136 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 54,242 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,459 shares to 414,953 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 196,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,339 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,152 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Waddell And Reed Inc stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.4% or 2,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.39% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Int Grp holds 0% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.02% or 37,300 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 94,700 shares. Sei Investments owns 54,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Comm Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 72,647 shares stake. Fil Limited holds 1.77M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Avoro Limited Company accumulated 1.40M shares. 225,205 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 637,531 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. $219,950 worth of stock was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.