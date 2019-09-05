Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $39.15 Million; St Johns Investment Management Company Upped Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $303,576; Share Price Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 383,148 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 88,332 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Communication has 1,049 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 105 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Limited Com. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Destination Wealth Management reported 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benin Mgmt accumulated 133,347 shares. British Columbia Investment Management owns 110,099 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 3,738 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp And invested in 0.02% or 1,097 shares. Lau Assoc invested in 0.51% or 10,700 shares. Moreover, Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 16,450 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Davenport Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Accuvest Global reported 0.26% stake. First Advisors Lp holds 0.08% or 463,009 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Remains Around 140% – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Prudential’s International Premiums Contribute 30% To Its Top Line By 2021? – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “National Awards Program Seeking New Jersey’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2020 – GuruFocus.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall St. set to open higher on easing trade tensions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $75.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).